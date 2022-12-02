Police: Man shot, killed by Virginia Beach Police after pointing gun at officer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man has died after being shot by a police officer in Virginia Beach Thursday, police said.

It all started around 3:30 p.m. Thursday when an officer pulled over a vehicle, which had been reported stolen, in the parking lot of 655 Newtown Road, at the Newtown Baker Crossing shopping center. The officer tried to detain the man, Deshawn Whitaker, who was driving, but he escaped.

The officer then tried detaining Jacqueline Ortiz, the passenger, who had gotten out of the vehicle and was walking away. Police said Ortiz resisted arrest and there was a struggle during which she tried reaching for a concealed handgun multiple times.

While the struggle continued, police said Whitaker, 28, returned, pointing a firearm at the officer. The officer then fired his firearm, hitting Whitaker, police said.

Whitaker died at Norfolk General Hospital early Friday morning, police said.

Eventually, authorities took Ortiz, 20, into custody and found a handgun. She was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries. Police said she's facing several charges including possession of stolen property, concealed weapon and brandishing a firearm. She was being held on no bond at the Virginia Beach Correctional Facility.

Virginia Beach Police said their homicide unit is "conducting the law enforcement criminal investigation into this incident." The Virginia Beach Officer of the Commonwealth Attorney is conducting its own investigation, as well.

After a criminal investigation, police said the VBPD Internal Affairs Bureau will conduct an administrative review.

According to a press release, the officer involved was treated for minor injuries and put on administrative leave which is standard in all officer-involved shootings for the department.

Police said a crew from Norfolk Fire Rescue, Engine 4, "aided in detaining Ortiz" and provided emergency medical assistance to Whitaker within a minute of the shooting.