NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A man is recovering after being shot multiple times while in the 700 block of 35th Street Wednesday night.

Officers with the Newport News Police Department responded to the scene at 10:08 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot woulds that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Medics took the man to a local hospital for treatment.

Police were unable to provide any suspect information.

The investigation remains ongoing.

