Man shot Sunday night while driving car on Pembroke Avenue

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are asking for your help in looking for any suspects connected to a Sunday night shooting.

According to Hampton officers, just before 7:00 p.m. Sunday, officials got a call related to a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital.

Officers said the man was being treated for a non-life threatening injury.

Hampton Police said, according to their preliminary investigation, the man was driving on Pembroke Avenue near Downey Street when he was shot from a passing vehicle.

Officers told News 3 the motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation, and as of Sunday night, there's no suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting a secure tip form at P3Tips.com. Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court.

If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Stay with News 3 for any updates regarding this story.