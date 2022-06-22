Man shot to death in Portsmouth, police on scene

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in the city Wednesday night.

According to police, officers were called to the 2600 block of Hickory Street at around 6:51 p.m. When they arrived, they found an adult man with a fatal gunshot wound.

There is currently no further information.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.