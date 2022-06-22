Watch
News

Actions

Man shot to death in Portsmouth, police on scene

Generic: Day Police Lights
Michael Woodward/WTKR
File: Police Lights
Generic: Day Police Lights
Posted at 7:56 PM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 19:56:36-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in the city Wednesday night.

According to police, officers were called to the 2600 block of Hickory Street at around 6:51 p.m. When they arrived, they found an adult man with a fatal gunshot wound.

There is currently no further information.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo