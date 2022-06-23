Watch Now
Death investigation underway after man found shot to death in Portsmouth

Posted at 3:43 PM, Jun 23, 2022
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A death investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death near the 700 block of Hancock Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Portsmouth Police say the man was found with a fatal gunshot wound.

There is no further information.

