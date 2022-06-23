Death investigation underway after man found shot to death in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A death investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death near the 700 block of Hancock Avenue Thursday afternoon.
Portsmouth Police say the man was found with a fatal gunshot wound.
There is no further information.
