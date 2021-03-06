Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Man shot to death overnight in Hampton, police investigating

items.[0].image.alt
Hampton Police
Generic: Hampton Police
Posted at 6:08 AM, Mar 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-06 08:32:30-05

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the city Friday night.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in at 10:45 p.m. Officers responded to the 1000 block of Bethel Avenue, where they found a man who had been shot.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There is currently no information on the suspect or motive in this case.

If you or someone you know has information that could lead to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education