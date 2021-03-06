Man shot to death overnight in Hampton, police investigating

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the city Friday night.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in at 10:45 p.m. Officers responded to the 1000 block of Bethel Avenue, where they found a man who had been shot.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There is currently no information on the suspect or motive in this case.

If you or someone you know has information that could lead to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.