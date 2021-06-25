Man shot while driving in vehicle; Hampton Police looking for suspect information

HAMPTON, Va. - Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday and they are searching for information on the suspect(s).

Around 5:30 a.m., Public Safety Communications received a call about a "man down" in the 200 block of North King Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a 37-year-old male victim who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was struck by gunfire while driving his vehicle. The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and police have no suspect information at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting the secure tip form at P3Tips.com.