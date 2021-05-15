Watch
Man shot while driving on Mercury Boulevard in Hampton, police investigate

A file image of a police officer and a part of a police vehicle
Police
Posted at 6:37 PM, May 15, 2021
HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect in connection with a shooting that took place on Saturday.

Around 5:25 p.m., officials received a call in reference to a shooting that just occurred in the 900 block of West Mercury Boulevard.

When officers arrived they found a 23-year-old who had been shot while driving his vehicle on Mercury Boulevard. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and police say there is no suspect information at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com. Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.00.

