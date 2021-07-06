Man shot while in Hampton 7-Eleven parking lot

HAMPTON, Va. - Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) in connection with a shooting that happened on July 6.

Around 12:45 a.m., Public Safety Communications got a call in about shots fired in the 1300 block of Todds Lane.

While investigating, officers located a 19-year-old male victim who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven in the 1300 block of Todds Lane when he was shot.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and police said there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, Submit a tip online at P3TIPS.COM, or on their smart phone on the P3TIPS APP.