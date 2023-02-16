Man shot while riding motorbike in Farmington area of Hampton, police say

Someone shot a man who was riding a motorbike in Hampton Wednesday night, police said.

Just before 5:40 p.m., police were called to the first block of Estate Drive in the Farmington area. Police said they found a man who had been hit. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the man had been riding a motorbike when he was hit by gunfire that came from another vehicle.

An investigation is underway into what led up to the shooting, and there were no details about a suspect immediately available.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

