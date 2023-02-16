Watch Now
Man shot while riding motorbike in Farmington area of Hampton, police say

Peter Carmines
Police respond to the first block of Estate Drive in Hampton on Feb. 15, 2023. Police said someone shot a man who was riding a motorbike.
Posted at 8:25 PM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 20:25:26-05

Someone shot a man who was riding a motorbike in Hampton Wednesday night, police said.

Just before 5:40 p.m., police were called to the first block of Estate Drive in the Farmington area. Police said they found a man who had been hit. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the man had been riding a motorbike when he was hit by gunfire that came from another vehicle.

An investigation is underway into what led up to the shooting, and there were no details about a suspect immediately available.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

