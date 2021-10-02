Man shot while walking down Union Street in Hampton; police investigating

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are investigating after a man was shot while walking down the street in the 300 block of Union Street Friday night.

Around 8:15 p.m., dispatchers got a call about a shooting that just happened in the area. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 35-year-old man who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot injury.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was walking down the street when he was shot.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation, and there is currently no suspect information.

Investigators say they're continuing to work with the victim to gain his cooperation.

If you or anyone you know has information about this shooting that will help police, you are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted anonymously at P3Tips.com.

