Man strands dog tied up to pole at VB Animal Care and Adoption Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - — Animal Control is trying to identify the person responsible for leaving a dog tied to a pole at the Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center property.

On Thursday, around 8:25 a.m., officials say a man drove onto the Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center property in a grey, 4-door sedan with black rims.

They say the vehicle looks to be a Mazda 6 between the manufacturer years 2009-2012. The man exited the vehicle and removed a tri-color mixed dog, walked over to a handicapped pole near the surrender/reclaim lobby, and attached the dog's leash to the pole. He then returned to his vehicle and drove away.

Animal Control is seeking information on who is responsible for putting the dog attached to the pole. Anyone with information regarding the owner is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

The case remains under investigation by Animal Control Officer Jennifer Walter as the lead investigator.