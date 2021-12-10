Watch
Man suffering from life threatening injuries after Suffolk shooting

News 3
View of scene as of 5 a.m.
Posted at 4:51 AM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 04:54:08-05

SUFFOLK, Va. - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with life threatening in juries overnight Friday.

The incident happened in the 100 block of Beech Street. The Suffolk 9-1-1 center received the call for service just before 1 a.m.

Police said the victim is a 35-year-old man. He was treated on scene by Suffolk Fire/EMS and taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time as police investigate.

Police are asking if anyone has information that could help their investigation to submit a tip at www.p3tips.com, visit the Suffolk Police Department website and look for the Suffolk Crime Line link, or go to the Suffolk Police Department Facebook page at www.facebook.com/suffolkpolicedepartment. You can also call 888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887, Option 5.

