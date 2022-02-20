Man taken to hospital, 3 people displaced after Chesapeake house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake Fire Department is investigating after a fire displaced three adults from their home in the Western Branch section of the city.

Firefighters received the call for a fire in the 5000 block of Bute Street at 9:18 a.m. When crews arrived on the scene six minutes later, they found smoke and fire coming from a two-story home.

One occupant was home at the time and escaped prior to the fire department's arrival. A man was taken to a local emergency room with injuries he received in the fire.

The family had one dog inside, which was found unharmed.

The fire was called out at 9:41 a.m.

Its cause remains under investigation.