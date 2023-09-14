Man taken to hospital after being shot in leg on Bank St., Suffolk: Police

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg on Thursday.

Around 1:37 p.m., officials received notification of a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The shooting took place at a home in the 700 block of Bank Street Ext where a man was stuck by gunfire in the leg.

The victim attempted to take himself to the hospital, but later called Suffolk Emergency Communications Center for assistance from a nearby restaurant located in the 600 block of N. Main Street, police explained.

Suffolk police said they recovered a firearm from the residence where the incident took place.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue Paramedics administered advance life support measures on the scene and then transported the victim to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing, and there is no further information available for release.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line: 888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887.