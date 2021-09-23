Man taken to hospital after shooting near Edward Street in Portsmouth; police investigating

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting near the 600 block of Edward Street that left a man injured Wednesday night.

The call came in around 8:35 p.m.

Police say the man was taken to a local hospital for treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

There is no further information.

If you know anything about this shooting, you're asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department's criminal investigation division at 757-393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

