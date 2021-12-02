Man taken to hospital after shooting near Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth; police investigating

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting near the 3900 block of Victory Boulevard that left a man injured Wednesday night.

The 36-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound that is said to be non-life-threatening. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police did not say what time the call came in.

There is no further information.

If you know anything about this shooting, you are asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393–8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

