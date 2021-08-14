Man taken to hospital after shooting on Jefferson Avenue in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A man was seriously hurt after a shooting in the 10000 block of Jefferson Avenue Friday night.

The call came in at 10:07 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment for his injuries, which are said to be life-threatening.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to please call 911 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1–888–562–5887) or submit a tip online at p3tips.com.

Stay with News 3 for updates.