Man taken to hospital after shooting on Lincoln Avenue in Portsmouth

News 3 photographer Michael Woodward
Generic police lights
Posted at 11:00 PM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 23:00:01-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are investigating after a man was shot while in the 1000 block of Lincoln Avenue Thursday night.

The call came in at 10:32 p.m.

Police say the man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. There are no details on the severity of his injuries at this time.

There is no further information.

