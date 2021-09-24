Man taken to hospital after shooting on Lincoln Avenue in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are investigating after a man was shot while in the 1000 block of Lincoln Avenue Thursday night.

The call came in at 10:32 p.m.

Police say the man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. There are no details on the severity of his injuries at this time.

There is no further information.

The PPD is Investigating an incident that occurred near the 1000 block of Lincoln Avenue, at 10:32p.m. One adult male sustained a gunshot wound. He has been transported to a local hospital for treatment. More to follow when information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/PXflNZtYNB — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) September 24, 2021

