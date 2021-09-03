Man taken to hospital after Suffolk shooting; police investigating

SUFFOLK, Va. - One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the 400 block of Jackson Street Thursday night.

Around 7:21 p.m., dispatchers got a call about gunshots in the area. While officers were responding, authorities received another call about someone who had been shot.

Police arrived on scene to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel gave him emergency medical assessment and treatment before taking him to a local hospital via ground transportation.

The victim's injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

There is no further information. The investigation is ongoing.

If you know anything about this shooting, you are asked to contact Suffolk Police or call the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted via P3Tips.com, the Suffolk Police Department website, or the police department's Facebook page.

