Watch
News

Actions

Man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting on Lenoir Circle in Norfolk

items.[0].image.alt
News 3 Photo Journalist Justin Fleenor
Generic Police lights at night
Posted at 9:26 PM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 21:26:23-05

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting in the 3600 block of Lenoir Circle that left a man seriously injured Monday night.

The call came in around 7:25 p.m.

Police say the man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment for his injuries, which are said to be life-threatening.

There is no further information.

If you know anything about this shooting, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online here.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Feed The Need Poster 2021 copy.jpg

Taking Action

Over $17,500 raised for local food banks during Feed the Need drive