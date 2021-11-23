Man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting on Lenoir Circle in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting in the 3600 block of Lenoir Circle that left a man seriously injured Monday night.

The call came in around 7:25 p.m.

Police say the man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment for his injuries, which are said to be life-threatening.

There is no further information.

If you know anything about this shooting, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online here.

