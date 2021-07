NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A man was seriously injured in a shooting in the 500 block of Purlieu Drive Tuesday evening.

Dispatchers received the call at 5:44 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics took the man to a local hospital with injuries that are believed to be life-threatening.

There is no further information.

The investigation remains ongoing.

