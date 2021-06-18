Man taken to Sentara Norfolk with life-threatening injuries after crash

NORFOLK, Va. - A man has been seriously injured after a crash in the 8500 block of Chesapeake Boulevard Friday evening.

The call came in at 6:20 p.m.

Norfolk Police say there was only one vehicle involved in the crash.

The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment. His injuries are said to be life-threatening.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while police work to clear the scene.

There is no further information.

#NorfolkPD is currently investigating a single vehicle crash in the 8500 block of Chesapeake Blvd. A man has been taken to SNGH with life-threatening injuries. Call came in around 6:20 p.m. Please avoid the area while #NPD works to clear the scene. pic.twitter.com/dPJ464087G — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) June 18, 2021

Stay with News 3 for updates.