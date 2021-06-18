Watch
Man taken to Sentara Norfolk with life-threatening injuries after crash

Posted at 7:39 PM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 19:38:59-04

NORFOLK, Va. - A man has been seriously injured after a crash in the 8500 block of Chesapeake Boulevard Friday evening.

The call came in at 6:20 p.m.

Norfolk Police say there was only one vehicle involved in the crash.

The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment. His injuries are said to be life-threatening.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while police work to clear the scene.

There is no further information.

