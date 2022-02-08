Watch
Man taken to Sentara Norfolk with life-threatening injuries after pedestrian crash

News 3 Photo Journalist Justin Fleenor
Generic Police lights at night
Posted at 8:22 PM, Feb 07, 2022
NORFOLK, Va. - A man was seriously injured after a crash in the 2700 block of Church Street Monday night.

The call for a crash involving a pedestrian came in around 7:15 p.m.

The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment for his injuries, which are said to be life-threatening.

Police say the driver stayed on scene.

There is no further information.

The investigation remains ongoing.

