Man taken to Sentara Norfolk with serious injuries after domestic-related shooting

News 3 photographer Justin Fleenor
Posted at 5:03 PM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 17:11:31-04

NORFOLK, Va. - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the 800 block of W. 42nd Street Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in around 4 p.m.

The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment for his injuries, which are said to be life-threatening.

Police say the shooting was domestic-related.

There is no further information.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

