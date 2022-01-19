Man taken to Sentara Norfolk with serious injuries after shooting on Remsen Street

NORFOLK, Va. - A man was seriously injured in a shooting in the 7200 block of Remsen Street Tuesday night.

The call came in around 10:20 p.m.

Police say the man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment for his injuries, which are said to be life-threatening.

There is no further information.

If you know anything about this shooting, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.

