Man taken to Suffolk Police precinct after being shot; police investigating

SUFFOLK, Va. - A man was hurt after a shooting in the 300 block of Hunter Street early Monday evening.

Dispatchers received a call about gunshots heard in the area around 5:10 p.m.

While officers were responding to the scene, a private vehicle took a man who had been shot to Suffolk Police Precinct 1 at 230 E. Washington Street. Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel gave him emergency medical assessment and treatment and ground transported him to a local hospital for treatment for his injuries, which are said to be non-life-threatening.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to contact Suffolk Police or call the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted online at P3Tips.com.

