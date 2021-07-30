Watch
Man threatens Virginia Beach Waffle House employee during planned electronics purchase, police search for suspect

VBPD
Posted at 12:03 PM, Jul 30, 2021
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police are investigating an incident that happened at a Waffle House on July 12.

The incident happened at the location on Indian River Road around 4:30 a.m, and police said a Waffle House employee was threatened that his wife would be harmed if he didn’t give money to the suspect pictured above. His wife was not in the store at the time.

Police said the victim had previously agreed to purchase electronic equipment from the suspect. After receiving the initial agreed upon dollar amount, the suspect demanded additional money and the threat was made.

Police said the suspect was operating an older model Mercedes sedan and called himself "AJ."

He fled the scene in the Mercedes sedan, according to police.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or on the website p3tips.com.

