Man to serve 5 years in prison for exposing himself to employees at Virginia Beach daycare

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A man convicted of exposing himself to employees at a Virginia Beach daycare last year will spend time behind bars.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Virginia Beach announced Tuesday that 66-year-old Laurence Stephen Drolet was sentenced for two counts of felony Indecent Exposure. The judge sentenced Drolet to 10 years in prison with five years suspended, leaving five years to serve.

Drolet must also register as a sex offender.

Drolet pleaded guilty on April 26.

If this case had gone to trial, the Commonwealth’s evidence would have proven that on December 2, 2020, Drolet exposed himself at his front door, which is across the street from the First Discovery Academy daycare. A daycare employee noticed Drolet and called police because parents were starting to drop their children off.

Police responded to Drolet’s house, and when he came to the door, the witness identified him as the naked man.

The witness told police that on November 24, 2020, she saw Drolet naked, shimmying his hips at his front door. Other daycare employees also witnessed this behavior. Officials say parents were dropping off their children that day and could see Drolet doing so.

The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office says Drolet has seven prior convictions for Indecent Exposure and two prior convictions for Sexual Display: Masturbation-Actual/Simulated, which were also said to have happened at his house.

