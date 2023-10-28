Man to serve total of 49 years in connection to 2022 Norfolk shooting, death

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was sentenced to 49 years and nine months in prison in connection to a shooting death outside an apartment complex on B Avenue last year.

On May 29, 2022, Lamont Sean Smallwood, 34, and Paul Lawrence Robinson, 26, talked to multiple people and each other in the parking lot outside the building in the 700 block of B Avenue, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. Smallwood pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at Robinson.

The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office says that Smallwood then took a gun from Robinson, knocked him down, beat him and ordered Robinson to strip down to his underwear.

Smallwood then shot Robinson in the neck and shoulder and left the scene, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. Robinson bled to death.

The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office says that high-resolution footage showed the whole incident and Norfolk police were able to identify Smallwood and his car from the video. Police also found Smallwood's fingerprint at the scene.

No eye-witnesses came forward, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. However, one "key-witness" did identify Smallwood and his car from the video at the trial.

On March 16, a jury convicted Smallwood of second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of murder, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

On Friday, a judge sentenced Smallwood to an active 20 years and nine months in prison for murder, and five years in prison for the use of a firearm in the commission of murder, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. This sentence will serve consecutively with another sentence of an active term of 24 years in prison previously set on July 31 for violating his probation by committing this murder.