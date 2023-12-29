Man trashing Virginia shop was 'pulling the prongs' after officer fired Taser, owner says

RICHMOND, Va. — A South Richmond store owner is considering closing for good after surveillance video showed a man walk into the BP gas station on Belt Boulevard and start trashing the place Wednesday night.

Video captured the man throwing food on the floor, chucking beer at the clerk behind bulletproof glass and stuffing beef jerky into his pants.

Zahib Hussein, who owns the gas station, said it took police eight minutes — if not longer — to arrive.

"I live in Chesterfield County and I was over here before the police came in,” Hussein said. “It was a drive and when I came everything was trashed, everything was smashed up, everything was crazy."

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that part of the reason for the response time was because it was not a Second Precinct call. Officers were dispatched from the Third Precinct, which is on the other side of the river.

Provided to WTVR

To make matters worse, Hussein said other people came in the store to collect what had been thrown on the floor instead of calling for help.

Then minutes later, the suspect returned on a Razor scooter with some kind of a crowbar.

Police used a Taser, but video showed the suspect pulling the Taser prongs out of his body as he wrestled with the officers.

“He’s pulling the prongs and at the same time he was on the phone recording it,” Hussein said. “You can see his phone. I don't know if he was doing it for the live views, but he was on it."

Provided to WTVR

The employee on duty was so traumatized by the chaos that he went to the emergency room, according to Hussein.

The damage, which includes smashed video machines, is estimated at more than $150,000. And most of the food had to be thrown away because of glass particles, Hussein said.

The business owner said he is so disheartened by what happened and he is considering closing the gas station and halting all of his other investments in the city.

While he has taken people to court before for shoplifting and trespassing, Hussein said he has had no luck.

Provided to WTVR Zahib Hussein

"I’ve been in the courtroom, especially Judge Hicks’ office at least two times a month,” Hussein said. “I'll be there next month on the 10th and 11th. And I never ever get justice because they're looking for an excuse to throw the criminals back on the street.”

Hussein believes the suspect in Wednesday night's attack is the same man who threatened his clerk with a gun last year. However, he said police never followed up with him about that case after he filed a report.

Police said they cannot confirm the man accused in Wednesday’s crime is the same person from the incident last year.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.