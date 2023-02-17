Watch Now
Man turns himself in after being charged with Portsmouth woman's murder

Police investigate a shooting on Jenkins Place in Portsmouth that killed a woman. July 25, 2022.
Posted at 1:43 PM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 13:43:02-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man has turned himself in after being identified as a suspect in a shooting that left a woman dead in Portsmouth in July 2022.

It happened early in the morning on July 25 on Jenkins Place. Charkela Branch, 37, died, and a man was hurt.

Detectives said Friday that Jamar Hilliard, 35, turned himself in on Thursday in connection to the murder.

He faces multiple charges, including second degree murder, shooting into a dwelling, grand larceny: firearm, obstruction of justice, concealing evidence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

