Man turns himself in after being charged with Portsmouth woman's murder

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man has turned himself in after being identified as a suspect in a shooting that left a woman dead in Portsmouth in July 2022.

It happened early in the morning on July 25 on Jenkins Place. Charkela Branch, 37, died, and a man was hurt.

Detectives said Friday that Jamar Hilliard, 35, turned himself in on Thursday in connection to the murder.

He faces multiple charges, including second degree murder, shooting into a dwelling, grand larceny: firearm, obstruction of justice, concealing evidence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.