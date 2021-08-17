Man walks into Hampton hospital with gunshot wound, police look for suspects

HAMPTON, Va. - Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in connection with a shooting that happened on Tuesday morning.

Around 12 a.m., Public Safety Communications got a call about a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital. Upon arrival, officers located a 38-year-old male victim who had been shot.

He was dropped off at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Preliminary investigation revealed this incident occurred in the 700 block of Childs Avenue. The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and there is no suspect information at this time. The Hampton Detectives are continuing to work with the victim to gain his cooperation, they said.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting the secure tip form at P3Tips.com.