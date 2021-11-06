Watch
Man walks into hospital with life-threatening injuries after Hampton shooting; police investigating

Posted at 11:13 PM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 23:13:08-04

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are investigating a shooting in the area of Brightwood Avenue and Fairfax Drive that left a man injured Friday evening.

Around 5:40 p.m., dispatchers got a call of about shooting victim who had walked into a local hospital seeking treatment after being shot.

When officers arrived, they determined that the incident happened in the area of Brightwood Avenue and Fairfax Drive.

The preliminary investigation revealed the man was in the area when he was shot.

Police say he is currently being treated for injuries that are said to be life-threatening.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

There is no further information.

If you know anything about this shooting, you are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted anonymously online at P3Tips.com.
Stay with News 3 for updates.

