Man walks into hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police need the public’s help in identifying the suspect(s) in connection with a shooting that took place early Wednesday morning.

Around 2:56 a.m., officials received a call in reference to a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital.

When officers arrived they found a 30-year-old male victim who had been shot. He was being treated for life-threatening injuries.

According to the preliminary investigation, the man was shot while in a parking lot in the first block of Antigua Bay.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and police have no suspect information at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com. Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line tip results in an

