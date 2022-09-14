Man wanted, 3 men arrested in connection to Oceanfront triple shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Three men have been arrested and one man is still wanted in connection to a triple shooting at the Oceanfront.

On September 4, around 11:53 p.m., Virginia Beach Police received a ShotSpotter Alert, directing them to the 1600 block of Atlantic Avenue.

When officers arrived, they said they saw multiple people attempting to flee the area and located multiple victims with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Several individuals were detained and rendered aid to the victims until medical personnel arrived. Police say an additional victim was located at a local hospital, who had also sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

21-year-old Adrain Cuffee, of Virginia Beach, and 20-year-old Jaden Smith, of Virginia Beach, were both arrested and charged with two counts of Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Shooting from a Vehicle, Shooting within 100ft of a School, Shooting at an Occupied Vehicle, and two counts of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

29-year-old Rashad Riddick, of Newport News, was later identified and arrested and charged with two counts of Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Shooting from a Vehicle, Shooting within 100ft of a School, Shooting at an Occupied Vehicle and two counts of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

Police say 30-year-old David Evans, of Norfolk, has arrest warrants on file for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, and Shooting at an Occupied Vehicle. His whereabouts are unknown at this time.

If you know where David Evans may be or have any information about this case, please contact the Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP/P3tips.com.

