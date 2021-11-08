Man wanted after two Ghent homes burglarized

NORFOLK, Va. –Detectives are asking for the public’s help to find a man who is wanted on charges related to two residential burglaries that happened in the Ghent neighborhood.

Police said they responded for the report of a burglary in the 1300 block of Graydon Avenue on November 5, and in the 600 block of Redgate Avenue on November 7.

Police said they are now looking for 37-year-old John Rust. He has been charged with two counts of breaking and entering with the intent to commit a felony and two counts of petit larceny.

Rust is also wanted for preexisting charges that are unrelated to either of these incidents, according to police.

Police ask anyone has information about Rust’s whereabouts, please call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 mobile app.

