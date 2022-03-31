Man wanted for murder charges after attempted armed robbery in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. - A man is wanted in connection to a homicide that happened on March 27 in the 6300 block of Townsend Place.

23-year-old Jonathan Luis Jackson is wanted on charges of Second Degree Murder, Use or Display Firearm in Commission of a Felony, Discharge Firearm in or Around School, Shoot or Throw Missiles at Occupied Vehicle, Felonious Assault, 2 counts of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony and Aggravated Malicious Wounding.

These charges came after a person was left dead and another injured following an attempted armed robbery.

On March 27, at approximately 10:14 PM, Suffolk 911 Center received a call for service in reference to an attempted armed robbery in the 6300 block of Townsend Place.

The caller advised he was in a vehicle when two unknown individuals wearing masked walked up to the vehicle, displayed guns which caused the caller to flee.

Authorities also received several additional calls for service for shots fired from the same area as the attempted armed robbery.

The victim’s vehicle was located in the 6500 block of Hampton Roads Parkway with multiple bullet holes Prior to officers arriving at Townsend.

A man and woman were inside the vehicle and both received gunshot wounds.

Both victims were treated on scene by Suffolk Fire and Rescue; the woman, Tameisha Goode Rogers, age 40 of Chesapeake, Virginia, was pronounced dead at the scene and the man, Reginald Ashmead Thorne, III, age 36 of Suffolk, Virginia, was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

Thorne is now in stable condition.

On Wednesday, Suffolk Police announced that 23-year-old Suffolk man Phillip Jovan Etheridge was arrested in connection to this case. He was charged with second-degree murder, two counts of felonious assault, two counts of shooting or throwing missiles at an occupied vehicle, discharging a firearm in or around a school, attempting to commit a non-capital offense, two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony and using or displaying a firearm in commission of a felony.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Suffolk Police are continuing to follow leads and ask the public if they have any information related to the incident to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.