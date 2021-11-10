Watch
Man wanted for murder in connection to August 2019 Portsmouth homicide

Posted at 1:15 PM, Nov 10, 2021
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Detectives are searching for a man they say is wanted in connection to a homicide that took place in August 2019.

Police are searching for 21-year-old Jahquan S. Jones. He is wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred on August 6, 2019, at the 30 block of Pebble Point Road.

His charges were dismissed, and then he was re-indicted on October 7, 2021. He is now being charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm.

Police urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 757–393–8536. Callers can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or use the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app. You can also submit information to the Portsmouth Crime Line Website at www.p3tips.com. Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a crime line caller’s tip leads to an arrest, they may be eligible for the recovery of up to $1000.

