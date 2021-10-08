Man wanted for murder in connection to Newport News fatal shooting of hookah business co-owner

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police are searching for a man they say is wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of one of the co-owners of Jackpot Hookah.

On October 5, officers were sent to the 15300 block of Warwick Boulevard.

49-year-old Loren Javell Ransome, one of the co-owners of Jackpot Hookah, the place where the shooting reportedly occurred, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say warrants were obtained on 37-year-old Karlos Evan Andrews for 1st degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of firearm by felon, and shooting firearm in a public place. Andrews is believed to be armed and dangerous. A photo of Mr. Andrews is attached.

If you know anything about this incident or the whereabouts of Karlos Andrews, call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1–888–562–5887) or go online at P3tips.com. Tipsters may remain anonymous, never have to testify in court, and are eligible for a reward up to $1000 with information leading to an arrest.

