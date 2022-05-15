Man wanted in connection to fatal shooting at Ahoskie Inn

AHOSKIE, N.C. - A man has died after a shooting took place at the Ahoskie Inn.

On Saturday, at 12:35 am, officers with Ahoskie Police Department responded to the Ahoskie Inn for a person that had been shot. When they arrived they found a man who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The man, 25-year-old Dequan Perry, was taken to Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives' investigation led to an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Clarence Andre Tann Jr. He's being charged with first-degree murder.

Anyone who has information on Tann’s whereabouts, or information regarding the investigation, is encouraged to contact the Ahoskie Police Department at 252-332-5011.