Watch
News

Actions

Man wanted in connection to fatal shooting at Ahoskie Inn

police
WTVR
police
Posted at 8:26 AM, May 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-15 08:26:33-04

AHOSKIE, N.C. - A man has died after a shooting took place at the Ahoskie Inn.

On Saturday, at 12:35 am, officers with Ahoskie Police Department responded to the Ahoskie Inn for a person that had been shot. When they arrived they found a man who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The man, 25-year-old Dequan Perry, was taken to Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives' investigation led to an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Clarence Andre Tann Jr. He's being charged with first-degree murder.

Anyone who has information on Tann’s whereabouts, or information regarding the investigation, is encouraged to contact the Ahoskie Police Department at 252-332-5011.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

house.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Buy your ticket to win the St. Jude Dream home