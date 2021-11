VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police are searching for the man wanted in connection to a robbery that took place at an ABC store.

On Tuesday around 9:20 pm, a man entered the ABC store on Northampton Blvd.

While inside, police said he made statements and actions that put the store employee in fear.

The suspect was able to walk out of the liquor store with over $1,700 worth of alcohol.

If you have any information that could help police, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.