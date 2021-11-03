Man wanted in connection to Suffolk shooting that left one man with injuries

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are searching for a man they say is wanted in connection to a shooting that took place in September.

One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the 400 block of Jackson Street on September 2. His injuries were non-life-threatening.

Police say they now need the public's help in locating 22-year-old Tyrese Rahzel Harris, who is wanted on multiple charges following their investigation of the shooting.

Warrants have been secured on charges including Discharge Firearm in Public Place – Bodily Injury; Malicious Wounding by Mob; Assault: Shoot, Cut, Stab, Etc. in Commission of Felony; Robbery; and Aggravated Malicious Wounding.

Police say Harris is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line. To submit online, click here. You can also call 888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887, Option 5. Once a person submits a tip, they will be given a TIP ID and password. With this information they can login at p3tips.com and submit follow-up information, engage in two-way dialogue, be informed of the outcome of the tip, and access any pertinent reward information.

