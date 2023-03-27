Watch Now
Man wanted in Williamsburg left Va. by boat, found sailing in Florida: Police

Williamsburg Police Department
Richard Gibson
Posted at 5:44 PM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 17:44:03-04

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A man wanted by authorities in Williamsburg left the state of Virginia by boat before he was found and arrested in Florida.

Richard Gibson, 59, of New Kent, was wanted for unlawfully creating an image of another and possession of obscene items, Williamsburg police said in a press release. In Oct. 2022, police said Gibson tried to put a cell phone between the legs of an unsuspecting woman.

Two days later, authorities got warrants for Gibson's arrest.

Officials with the Williamsburg Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB) found Gibson left Virginia by sailboat using the Intercoastal Waterway, the release said.

Gibson made it all the way to Florida before deputies in Lee County arrested him on March 19. A citizen reported a suspicious person was sailing a boat in the Caloosahatchee River, matching Gibson's description.

Authorities brought Gibson back to Virginia on March 26, police said.

Officials are investigating whether there will be more felony offenses in the case.

