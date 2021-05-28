Watch
Man wanted on attempted murder charge out of Boston arrested in Virginia Beach after eluding police

Virginia Beach Police Department
Anthony William Rodgers
Posted at 7:58 PM, May 28, 2021
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A man wanted for attempted murder in another state was arrested in Virginia Beach this week.

Around 4 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Virginia Beach Police Department Warrant Fugitive Unit (WFU) were helping agents with the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force with arresting 54-year-old Anthony William Rodgers, who was wanted out of Boston, Mass., for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Agents and VBPD officers found Rodgers driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee and saw him pull into a convenience store parking lot located at 4904 Haygood Road.

WFU officers and agents approached the vehicle and were talking to Rodgers when he abruptly drove off, hitting a U.S. Marshals vehicle while doing so. Rodgers continued to drive recklessly, hitting other VBPD and U.S. Marshal vehicles before more VBPD officers laid out stop sticks.

Rodgers continued to try to escape police, but he was ultimately stopped and taken into custody at Wesleyan Drive near Diamond Springs Road.

Virginia Beach Police have signed additional charges on Rodgers for three counts attempt/unlawful wounding; four counts of felony hit-and-run; felony eluding and two counts of misdemeanor hit-and-run. These charges are in addition to the open warrants for which he was wanted.

Rodgers is currently being held in the Virginia Beach City Jail.

