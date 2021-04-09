Man wanted on second-degree murder charges in New York arrested in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. - A man was arrested on second-degree murder charges in Hampton after allegedly killing one man and severely injuring another in Elmira, New York.

According to the Elmira Police Department, the initial incident happened on February 7. The department responded to the area of W. Sixth Street at Johnson Street in Elmira for a report of gunshots, and found two victim suffering from gunshot wounds outside of a residence.

One of the victims died due to his injuries and the other was seriously injured.

Elmira man Edward D. Baugh, 42, was charged with second-degree murder on March 2 and was believed to have left the area.

With the help of the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force, Baugh was tracked to a Hampton residence, and the Norfolk Regional Fugitive Task Force confirmed that Baugh was present at the residence. The Fugitive Task Force, assisted by the Hampton Police Division, was able to take Baugh into custody without incident.

Baugh will face an extradition hearing before being returned to New York.