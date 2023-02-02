Man who abducted children from Hampton Walmart sentenced in North Dakota

NORFOLK, Va. — A Hampton man who was the subject of an Amber Alert last fall was sentenced Thursday in Burleigh County, North Dakota.

In mid-October 2022, the Hampton Police Department reported Timothy Truitt, 36, separated two young children from their legal guardian at Walmart. More than 24 hours later Virginia State Police issued an AMBER Alert for the children.

Authorities in North Dakota found Truitt and the children along with two other adults after a deputy saw a vehicle matching the Amber Alert description. It was traveling westbound on I-94.

According to court documents, the children were found in the car, wearing only soiled diapers while Truitt was trying to hide under a child's blanket.

Thursday, Truitt was sentenced to five years behind bars for felony child neglect and providing false information to law enforcement.

Truitt, who was already a registered sex offender following a 2017 incest conviction in North Carolina, still has an active warrant out of Hampton for unauthorized use of a vehicle. It's unclear as to when he'll face the Hampton judge.

