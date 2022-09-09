Man who shot, injured Portsmouth officer convicted second time

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A man who shot and wounded a Portsmouth Police Officer has been convicted a second time.

On Friday, Will Patterson was found guilty of 12 felony charges, including attempted aggravated murder, use of a firearm, aggravated malicious wounding, and possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

Patterson was 15 back in 2017 when he shot officer Angela Baaklini. He is now 20.

The officer was shot multiple times while patrolling on Hickory Street when she came in contact with Patterson, whom she tried to take into custody because he was a known runaway.

He was found guilty back in 2018, but a judge later ordered a new trial. This was after a doctor found Patterson incompetent to stand trial in an unrelated robbery case.

Patterson's sentencing date is set for November 9 at 9 a.m.

