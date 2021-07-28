Man with large umbrella robs Portsmouth Pizza Hut, Dollar Tree in same night, detectives say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth detectives are looking for the man accused of robbing a Pizza Hut and another local business this week.

On Monday, July 26 around 8:29 p.m., officers responded to the Pizza Hut at 4020 Victory Boulevard for a report of a robbery.

The clerk told police a male suspect entered the store with an opened umbrella that was obstructing his head and face from the security cameras. The suspect then threatened the clerk, implying he had a firearm, and took an undisclosed amount of money before leaving the restaurant on foot.

The suspect was described as a Black man in his 40s or 50s and of a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with horizontal orange stripes, light blue jeans, a medical mask, white nitrile/latex gloves and was carrying a large, black umbrella. He is said to have a deep voice and brown eyes with a yellow tint. The suspect also walked with a slight limp.

After police put out the initial report, a witness came forward and confirmed that the same man tried to rob the Dollar Tree located at 2044 Victory Boulevard the same night, just before to the Pizza Hut robbery.

In the Dollar Tree incident, the suspect also walked into the business with an open umbrella and tried to steal money from the clerk. The clerk struggled with the suspect and fought him off.

Police say the suspect then fled the scene before going to the nearby Pizza Hut.

The suspect in this incident was described exactly the same as the man who robbed the restaurant.

If you know anything about these incidents or can identify this man, you are asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department Robbery Unit at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Callers can also submit an anonymous tip via the P3Tips app or on the Crime Line website.

