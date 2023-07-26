Man with life-threatening injuries after shooting on Aberdeen Rd. in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — A man had to go to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Hampton Tuesday night.

Just before 9:10 p.m., the Hampton Police Division said officers were called to the 900 block of Aberdeen Road for a report of a shooting.

Officers found a man inside a vehicle with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital by medical personnel. Another man in the vehicle had non-life-threatening injuries caused by broken glass.

Police believe the shooting happened following a gathering in the 700 block of Birch Avenue, but it's unclear when the shooting began.

A vehicle was also hit by gunfire, police said.

Police the suspect left the scene before officers arrived. A description was not immediately provided.

As police continue to investigate the motive, they're asking anyone with information about what happened to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.